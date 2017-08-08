BREAKING UPDATE: Missing Saraland Girl Found Located

11:40AM BREAKING UPDATE: Alyssa Copeland has been located, according to Saraland Police.

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Saraland Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl.

Alyssa Danielle Copeland was last seen on August 2nd.

Copeland is described as:

Gender: Female

Race: White

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Blue

Height: 5′ 4″

Weight: 150 lbs.

Current Age: 15 Year(s)

She was last seen in Saraland, Alabama wearing black leggings and black Adidas shoes. Her vehicle she was traveling in was found in Elmore County, AL.

Anyone with information on where Alyssa Danielle Copeland is, contact Saraland Police Department at (251) 675-5331