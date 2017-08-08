BREAKING: Man Arrested in Stadium Food Mart Robbery

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Mobile Police, the Stadium Food Mart robber has been identified as 19-year-old Christopher Jones Jr.

Police arrested Jones Tuesday on a 1st-degree robbery charge.

On Thursday, August 3rd, at approximately 9:20 p.m, Mobile Police responded to a possible robbery at the Stadium Food Mart at 1301 Virginia Street. Jones entered the location armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the register.

The victim ran out the front door as the subject walked behind the counter.

 

