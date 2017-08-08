BOLO: Pace Man Missing, Possibly In Danger

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to be on the lookout and help them resolve a missing-endangered person’s case.

Ronnie Joe Bishop, 71, was last seen Aug. 7 at his home on Spindlewick Drive in the Hammersmith subdivision in Pace. Bishop was wearing a red, sleeveless shirt, black shorts and blue shoes.

Bishop is a white male, standing about 6’1″ and weighing around 180 lbs.

Anyone with information should contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 981-2230.