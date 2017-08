MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Students who attend school in the largest school district in Alabama are heading back to class today.

Nearly 58,000 students will return to the classroom in Mobile County’s public schools.

It is also the first day of school for students in Saraland city schools and at Mobile Christian School.

