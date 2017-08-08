BREAKING: Ala. Escaped Inmate Captured in Texas

UPDATE:

REFUGIO, Texas (WKRG) – An inmate who escaped from Decatur Work Release Center has been recaptured in Refugio, Texas according to the Alabama Department of Correction’s Investigations and Intelligence Division.

Refugio Police Department took 40-year-old Michael Parker into custody around midnight on Tuesday. During a traffic stop, Parker was arrested without incident.

Parker escaped from Decatur Work Release Center on Aug. 6.

Parker is serving a 17-year sentence on a 2011 conviction for robbery in the first degree in Baldwin County. He faces charges for the escape.

