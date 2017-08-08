ALERT: I-10 EB Traffic Backed Up in Baldwin County for Serious Accident

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WKRG) — A portion of Interstate 10 was closed in Baldwin County for a period of time after emergency teams were seen responding to a serious car crash.

Alabama State Troopers says they have halted traffic on I-10 EB near mile marker 48. The driver and only occupant of the car involved in the crash is being airlifted to sacred heart in Pensacola.

The interstate was closed while the medical helicopter landed.  A considerable traffic back-up has been reported in the eastbound direction.

