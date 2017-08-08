Alabama Prisoner Recaptured in Charleston After Months on the Run

CHARLESTON, SC (WKRG) – The Alabama inmate on the run for two months after escaping the Elba Work Release Center has been recaptured in South Carolina.

Michael John Klink, 49, was taken into custody around 6:00pm on Monday in Charleston, South Carolina. He was apprehended by the Charleston Police Department, working in collaboration with Alabama Correction officials, at a fast food restaurant.

According to a press release, officials received an anonymous tip about Klink’s whereabouts. Upon locating him at the fast food location, he surrendered without incident.

Klink escaped form Elba Work Release on June 6 after correction officials found the inmate missing from the facility during an inmate count.

Klink is serving a 20-year sentence on a 2011 third-degree burglary conviction in Henry County. He faces charges for the escape.