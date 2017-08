OKALOOSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — A 70-year old woman drowned on Monday while swimming in the Gulf at Henderson Beach State Recreation area.

She has been identified as Nori Bracho of Rogers, Arkansas.

On Monday around 12:30 p.m., Bracho was swimming with family members in the Gulf of Mexico. She panicked when she reached deep water and could not stand. Bystanders helped pulled her to shore and started CPR.

She was transported to Destin Emergency Room but did not survive.