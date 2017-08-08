4 Charged in Birmingham Toddler’s Death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Four men have been charged in a shooting in Alabama that left a 2-year-old boy dead and two adults injured.

AL.com reports Birmingham police announced capital murder charges Monday against 18-year-old Tyrone Smith, 21-year-old D’Marco Harris, 20-year-old Mykahl Harris and 21-year-old Joshua Carpenter in connection with the Saturday night shooting.

Police Chief A.C. Roper and Birmingham Mayor William Bell held a news conference earlier in the day to discuss the fatal shooting of 2-year-old Ron’Narius “Duke” Austin, and the wounding of his mother, Shay Austin, and the unidentified driver of the car they were in.

Roper said people from within each vehicle fired shots at one another.

No additional details have been released about the arrests or motives.

All four are being held without bond. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.