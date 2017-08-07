Woman Accused of Murder, Burying Victim Headed Back to Face Charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Desiree Tedder could be back in Pensacola within the next two weeks to face murder charges. Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcil says that the extradition warrant was served on Tedder today and the Escambia County Sheriffs Office is working on transportation arraignments.

Tedder is charged in the Murder of 23-year-old Drulmauert Mims. Mims’ body was discovered in a shallow grave on June 28 at a home on Sullivan Ave in the Warrington Community. Tedder was arrested in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on June 29th. According to the affidavit filed in the extradition request, Tedder hit Mims in the head with a crowbar, stabbed him with a kitchen knife and then used a pillow to suffocate him.

Mims was reported missing back on March 29 and his discovery is the work of a multi-agency search including the Pensacola Police Department, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida State Attorney’s Office.