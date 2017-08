Blanchard, Okla. (CBS) — This little goat wasn’t shy about jumping onto the hood of this officer’s police cruiser.

The woman, presumably the goat’s owner, repeatedly tells the goat to ‘get off the car,’ but she has to pick him up to take him down.

The officer says ‘we’ll see if insurance covers that – I got it all on video, it’s fine’

As the officer is about to leave, the goat jumps up again, making the officer laugh.