WATCH: A Family Gets a Homecoming Surprise at Six Flags

Vallejo, CA (KPIX) — A family gets a special surprise while at Six Flags in California.

The Thomas family sat front row at the Six Flags Discovery Kingdom sea lion show when a special guest made his appearance.

Technical Sergeant Jacob Thomas surprised his whole family when returning on leave after 6-months deployment.

His 15-year-old son was overwhelmed, buried his face in his father shirt. His sisters covered their faces as the crowd cheered.

“We were just going to Six Flags and I just look up and my dad’s here so I’m thankful, I have now words,” said Jacob Thomas Jr., Sgt. Thomas’ son.

Sergeant Thomas is based at Travis Air Force Base and returned a few weeks earlier than expected from deployment in Kuwait.

His wife, Kristen Thomas, also serves in the security forces.

The family got to enjoy VIP treatment the rest of the evening at the park.