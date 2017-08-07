U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Mobile Cop Killer’s Attempt to Avoid Death Penalty

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Attorneys for State of Alabama Department of Corrections have filed an appeal with the United States Supreme Court for a review of convicted cop killer Vernon Madison’s Captial Murder case. In March, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Madison was incompetent to be executed because he does not understand why he is being executed. During his nearly 32 years on death row, Madison has suffered several strokes which, according to defense attorneys, have left him with dementia and unable to comprehend why he is being punished. Attorneys for the State of Alabama are asking the Supreme Court to review the appeals court March ruling and allow the State to execute Madison.

Defense attorneys have been given a September 5th deadline to file their response. A decision on whether the Court would hear the case could be released by the end of the year.

Madison was convicted of shooting and killing Mobile Police Office Julius Schulte in 1985.