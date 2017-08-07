Vehicle Collision Claims One Life, Injures Three

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

DOTHAN, Alabama (WKRG) — One man is dead and three others are injured following a two car collision. 

Eric Anthony Martinez, 30-years old, was driving a 2001 Hyundai Azera on South Park Road, when it collided with a 2001 Ford Mustang.

Martinez was pronounced dead on the scene. Two passengers traveling with Martinez were taken to a hospital for medical attention to their injuries.

The driver of the Mustang, a 16-year old from Slocomb, was also transported to the hospital.

State Troopers are investigating the incident.

