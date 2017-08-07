UPDATE: Ruling in the Destin Officer Involved Shooting

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — An update on the shooting in Destin, where two sheriff’s deputies were ruled justified in an officer involved shooting from February.

The State Attorney’s office released body camera footage of the shooting Monday. It happened at the Days Inn off Highway 98 around 7 at night on the 16th of February.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office received a request from Nashville Metro PD in Tennessee to help locate Randy Patton.

Two different body cameras captured the video of the incident. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Jeffrey Cantwell and Paul Rodriguez located a car that matched Patton’s, and when officers approached the vehicle to try and verify the tag, Patton exited his room.

Deputies instruct Patton on what to do, first telling him to put his hands on his head, then telling him to get on the ground. In the body camera footage, you see Patton take his hands from his head and reach into the back of his pants. He pulls what deputies say they thought was a gun, but was later determined to be a bb pistol.

When deputies fired at Patton, a woman down the hall exited her room and was struck in the calf by a stray bullet.

Both Patton and the woman who was shot, Judy Williams, were taken to the hospital, treated for their injuries and survived.

News 5’s Hayley Minogue obtained this body camera footage of the incident.

We will have more on News 5 at 10 p.m.