TS Franklin Affecting Some Cruises

MOBILE, Al (WKRG)– Carnival Cruise Lines is reporting that the Carnival Breeze sailing From Galveston is adjusting its itinerary due to the effects of Tropical Storm Franklin.

Currently, there is no change in the Carnival Fantasy’s itinerary sailing from Mobile Monday afternoon and headed to the Yucatan Peninsula.

  • CARNIVAL BREEZE (SEVEN-DAY CRUISE FROM GALVESTON)
  • Original Itinerary                    Revised Itinerary
    Aug. 6 – Galveston                      Galveston
    Aug. 7 – At Sea                           At Sea
    Aug. 8 – Cozumel                        At Sea
    Aug. 9 – Belize                            Roatan, Honduras
    Aug. 10 – Roatan, Honduras       Belize
    Aug. 11 – At Sea                         Cozumel
    Aug. 12 – At Sea                         At Sea
    Aug. 13 – Galveston                    Galveston

