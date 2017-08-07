TS Franklin Affecting Some Cruises

MOBILE, Al (WKRG)– Carnival Cruise Lines is reporting that the Carnival Breeze sailing From Galveston is adjusting its itinerary due to the effects of Tropical Storm Franklin.

Currently, there is no change in the Carnival Fantasy’s itinerary sailing from Mobile Monday afternoon and headed to the Yucatan Peninsula.

CARNIVAL BREEZE (SEVEN-DAY CRUISE FROM GALVESTON)

Original Itinerary Revised Itinerary

Aug. 6 – Galveston Galveston

Aug. 7 – At Sea At Sea

Aug. 8 – Cozumel At Sea

Aug. 9 – Belize Roatan, Honduras

Aug. 10 – Roatan, Honduras Belize

Aug. 11 – At Sea Cozumel

Aug. 12 – At Sea At Sea

Aug. 13 – Galveston Galveston