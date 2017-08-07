TS Franklin Affecting Some Cruises

MOBILE, Al (WKRG)– Carnival Cruise Lines is reporting that the Carnival Breeze sailing From Galveston is adjusting its itinerary due to the effects of Tropical Storm Franklin.
Currently, there is no change in the Carnival Fantasy’s itinerary sailing from Mobile Monday afternoon and headed to the Yucatan Peninsula.
- CARNIVAL BREEZE (SEVEN-DAY CRUISE FROM GALVESTON)
- Original Itinerary Revised Itinerary
Aug. 6 – Galveston Galveston
Aug. 7 – At Sea At Sea
Aug. 8 – Cozumel At Sea
Aug. 9 – Belize Roatan, Honduras
Aug. 10 – Roatan, Honduras Belize
Aug. 11 – At Sea Cozumel
Aug. 12 – At Sea At Sea
Aug. 13 – Galveston Galveston