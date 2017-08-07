Texas tourist injured in Florida Everglades airboat crash

Associated Press Published:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A tourist from Texas was injured when two airboats collided in the Florida Everglades.

Broward Sheriff’s spokesman Mike Jachles tells local news outlets the woman and her husband were thrown in the water when the boats crashed Sunday afternoon. The woman suffered a leg injury. Her husband and teenage son weren’t injured. The boat pilot and the person on the other boat also escaped injury.

Sheriff’s officials haven’t identified those involved in the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s