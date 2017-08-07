Texas tourist injured in Florida Everglades airboat crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A tourist from Texas was injured when two airboats collided in the Florida Everglades.

Broward Sheriff’s spokesman Mike Jachles tells local news outlets the woman and her husband were thrown in the water when the boats crashed Sunday afternoon. The woman suffered a leg injury. Her husband and teenage son weren’t injured. The boat pilot and the person on the other boat also escaped injury.

Sheriff’s officials haven’t identified those involved in the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

