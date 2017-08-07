‘Texas Ranger’ Chuck Norris Endorses Judge Roy Moore for Senate

Here is the press release News 5 just received from the campaign of Roy Moore:

Montgomery, Ala. — Today, the Judge Roy Moore for Senate Campaign announced the endorsement of actor Chuck Norris, who starred in the long-running television series, Walker, Texas Ranger. Norris is also a successful businessman, martial arts expert, and outspoken conservative Christian.

“Judge Roy Moore is the real deal: He’s tough, tested, and has a spine of steel,” said Norris. “The Washington establishment knows they won’t be able to count on him, but Alabama voters can. Judge Moore has never backed down from standing for what is right, and that’s exactly what he’ll do in the U.S Senate. That’s why the Washington establishment is spending millions trying to defeat Judge Moore.

“Alabama needs Judge Moore there doing what he’s always done: fighting to protect our constitutional rights to life, religious liberty, and the freedom to protect ourselves and our families. And he will always put principle over politics”.

Norris is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, an author, and, in addition to his television role, has starred in numerous action films. He is an active supporter of conservative candidates and causes, including veterans organizations and initiatives.

“Chuck Norris is exactly the kind of guy you want on your side, and I’m honored to have his support as we continue this fight to take our Alabama values to Washington,” said Moore