TAKE 5: Mediterranean Sandwich Company’s Cheese Gyro (Greek Grilled Cheese!)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Vlad from Mediterranean Sandwich Co. ‘Takes 5’ to join Meteorologist Thomas Geboy for a delicious greek take on the grilled cheese.
RECIPE:
Greek Grilled Cheese
Ingredients:
1 Pita bread
1 oz Feta Cheese, shredded
1 oz Mozzarella Cheese
1 oz Parmesan
2 oz tzatziki sauce (recipe under)
1 Container (16 ounces) plain Greek yogurt – 1/2 English (seedless) cucumber, not
peeled, grated – 1-2 teaspoons salt – 2 garlic cloves, finely minced – 1 Tablespoon
chopped fresh mint or dill plus additional sprigs – 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil – 1
Tablespoon lemon juice – 1 Teaspoon ground black pepper
Half Roma tomato sliced, Romaine lettuce chopped.
PROCEDURE:
Preheat oven to 425F, place the feta, mozzarella and parmesan on the pita bread and
bake till the cheese is melted and the bread is golden brown.
Spread the tzatziki sauce on top, lettuce, tomato, wrap and serve,