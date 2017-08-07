TAKE 5: Mediterranean Sandwich Company’s Cheese Gyro (Greek Grilled Cheese!)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Vlad from Mediterranean Sandwich Co. ‘Takes 5’ to join Meteorologist Thomas Geboy for a delicious greek take on the grilled cheese.

RECIPE:

Greek Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:

1 Pita bread

1 oz Feta Cheese, shredded

1 oz Mozzarella Cheese

1 oz Parmesan

2 oz tzatziki sauce (recipe under)

1 Container (16 ounces) plain Greek yogurt – 1/2 English (seedless) cucumber, not

peeled, grated – 1-2 teaspoons salt – 2 garlic cloves, finely minced – 1 Tablespoon

chopped fresh mint or dill plus additional sprigs – 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil – 1

Tablespoon lemon juice – 1 Teaspoon ground black pepper

Half Roma tomato sliced, Romaine lettuce chopped.

PROCEDURE:

Preheat oven to 425F, place the feta, mozzarella and parmesan on the pita bread and

bake till the cheese is melted and the bread is golden brown.

Spread the tzatziki sauce on top, lettuce, tomato, wrap and serve,