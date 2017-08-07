Search for Suspect Continues After Deputy Shot in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is continuing their search for a suspect that shot a Harrison County deputy last month.

The suspect is described as:

white male

6’1″ to 6’3″

250 to 300 pounds

wearing jeans

brown work boots

brown hair, brown mustache

The incident happened back on Friday, July 25th around 11:30 a.m. An officer claimed he had been shot by an unknown person in a wooded area near Highway 67 and Highway 605.

After the shooting, a multi-agency manhunt for the suspect began and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation took over the case.

The deputy claimed he was shot by a white male that drove up in a 90’s model Ford F-150. The man parked his car directly in front of the deputy’s vehicle. The suspect then got out of his vehicle, greeted the deputy and took him to the ground. The suspect then shot the deputy in the upper right chest.

After the deputy was treated and released from the hospital, he was interviewed a second time regarding the identification of the suspect and the description was the same.