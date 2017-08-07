Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood Diagnosed with Cancer

(CNN) — Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood reveals that he was diagnosed with lung cancer three months ago.

The 70-year-old musician told The Daily Mail that doctors discovered a cancerous lesion during a regular checkup in May.

He recalled the week of testing he had to go through before learning the cancer hadn’t spread.

The rocker says that he knew he wasn’t going to undergo chemotherapy even if he had.

The reason, he wasn’t willing to part with his hair.

Surgeons removed the growth a week later and Wood says he is now fine and ready to go on tour next month.

The guitarist chain smoked cigarettes for 50 years and quit last year right before his twin girls were born.

Wood says he wants fans to know that they should get regular medical check-ups.