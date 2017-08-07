REMINDER: Use Caution When Traveling in School Zones

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — A new school year is starting, which means traffic in school zones will increase.

The D’Iberville Police Department would like to remind citizens traveling in and around school areas to be cautious. An increase in children walking during the school year should raise drivers awareness. Citizens traveling through school zones should be patient and allow plenty of travel time in case of delays.

A few reminders for drivers:

Use caution when approaching school bus stops

Be aware of the speed limit in school zones

Allow plenty of travel time

“I suggest alternate routes if possible for those citizens who travel through these school zones and for those that have to travel through these areas, please slow down, and constantly watch for children,” says Chief Wayne Payne.

Have a safe start to a new school year.