Murder Suspect Arrested in Carleton Ave. Shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting last week on Carleton Avenue in Mobile.

Theodore Ottis Roberts, Jr. is booked in Mobile County Metro Jail on a murder charge.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. last Friday. In a tweet, The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as James Gibson.

Theodore Roberts get $75k bond charged with murder of James Gibson on Carleton Avenue on Friday. — Mobile DA (@MobileDA) August 7, 2017

At the time, the crime marked the fifth shooting and third homicide in just a 24-hour period in Mobile.