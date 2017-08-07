Murder Suspect Arrested in Carleton Ave. Shooting in Mobile

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting last week on Carleton Avenue in Mobile.

Theodore Ottis Roberts, Jr. is booked in Mobile County Metro Jail on a murder charge.

Theodore Ottis Roberts, Jr.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. last Friday. In a tweet, The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim as James Gibson.

At the time, the crime marked the fifth shooting and third homicide in just a 24-hour period in Mobile.

