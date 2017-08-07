Mobile Mayor’s Race: Unofficial Hot Dog Poll

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — For 5 years, Nevada Robinson and her daughter, Jeanine Carlton, spend each weekday in front of Government Plaza in downtown Mobile. You might say it puts them in a unique position to ‘hear’ things.

Right now they are hearing a lot about the race for Mobile Mayor. It pits former two-term Mayor Sam Jones against the incumbent Sandy Stimpson. Both say right now the talk is for a Stimpson re-election.

While the frank sales ladies say the talk is for Stimpson, they also believe former Mayor Jones is banking on his name recognition from two terms in office. Stimpson however, is banking on something else—cash. Campaign finance reports show the current Mayor is way ahead in the fundraising area.

While this gauge is by no means official, it may also be biased. Stimpson is a customer of the Bama Brickhouse Dogs stand that serves up lunch to dozens each day; Jones is not according to the operators.