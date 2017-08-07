Man Wounded In Shootout With Deputies

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) – A man has been shot after exchanging fire with sheriff’s deputies in Alabama.

News outlets report that Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said in a news release that deputies responding to a report of a man with a gun Sunday evening encountered the suspect, who pointed the gun at them.

The news release says deputies engaged the suspect, who fired at them.

Deputies returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect has been treated and released from Baptist South in Montgomery and is being booked at the Chilton County Jail on multiple charges.

His name has not been released.

No deputies were injured.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation, per protocol.

