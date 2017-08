MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The lesson learned here would probably be to take care when removing the packaging after purchasing a gun.

On Sunday afternoon, Mobile Police responded to The Grounds where the Gun Show was taking place.

A man was in his car when his new pistol discharged after cutting the tie strap that depressed the trigger. The bullet went through the seat and ricocheted up into his girlfriend’s leg.

No word on why the gun was loaded.