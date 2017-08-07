Deadly Atmore Home Invasion; A Sister’s Grief

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — “He was my little brother.” A sister’s grief, “he was always there for me,” Dorothy Thomas is trying to make sense of a crime that makes no sense. “It’s just sickening to me how this was done for no reason but evil.”

Just after 3 o’clock Monday morning at a little house at 170 Broad Street, 56-year-old Robert Kennedy and his girlfriend 45-year-old Joi McClammy were the victims of a deadly home invasion. “They were asleep in the bed,” said Thomas. “Someone kicked the door in and was asking him for his money and they used curse words and my understanding, he told them wait a minute, wait a minute, like pleading for his life and they just started shooting.”

Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks says Kennedy was shot several times but was still able to call 911. “We know there was forced entry. We can’t tell if anything is missing or was taken. We do know money was demanded.”

Kennedy was airlifted to USA Medical Center where he died. McClammy also taken to USA her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening but investigators still haven’t been able to talk to her.

Dorothy Thomas last spoke to her brother on Sunday. It’s a voice she longs to hear now. “I will always miss, ‘Hey my sister,’ that was what he called me and he had a smile all the time and really that’s all I see right now is the smile that he has.”

Chief Brooks says dozens of leads are coming in and they are tracking down each one of them. He says they will leave no stone unturned to find the killer.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to call Atmore Police at 251-368-9141.