Child Drowns in Backyard Pond in Baldwin County

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Alabama (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the drowning of a three-year old child.

On Saturday August 5 Baldwin County Deputies received a call of a possible drowning at 12320 Lot B County Road 26. Deputies arrived on the scene to find Joseph T. Farrell, 3-years old, lying on the ground next to a pond that was at the rear of the residence.

Deputies began CPR until paramedics arrived and took over.

Farrell was transported to South Baldwin Hospital in Foley where he was pronounced dead.

Farrell and his siblings had gone to their grandmothers for breakfast and were going home when he ended up in the pond.