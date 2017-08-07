Channing Tatum Surprises a Woman with a Motorcycle

WKRG Staff Published:
CREDIT: Sarah Smith

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – People at a Lexington business received a surprise Sunday morning when Channing Tatum stopped by for a visit.

The actor met with fans at Windy Corner Market and helped give away a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Victoria Pitman, the woman that got the big surprise told said Tatum was the last person she expected to see at the restaurant, but she welcomed him with open arms.

“I thought I was going to come to work and like go home and that’s what I thought today was going to go like, but then Channing Tatum gave me a motorcycle,” she said.

The Magic Mike star is in Kentucky promoting his next movie, “Logan Lucky,” which will be released in theaters August 18.

Tatum also shot promotional interviews for his upcoming movie.

