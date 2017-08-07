Caught on camera: Man rescues girl caught in dam’s backwash

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (CNN) – Texas border patrol agent is being called a hero after rescuing a girl trapped in the churning waters of a dam’s backwash. And that rescue was caught on camera.

Charging along the top of the dam, Adan Sanchez jumped in to save a stranger.

“She could have drowned. She was going under. I think her feet were sideways, and she was just rolling and rolling.”

Sanchez, a boarder patrol agent from Carrizo Springs, was relaxing with his family on the banks Friday, when a woman came running past.

Her daughter, who appeared to be teenage girl, was caught in the backwash of a small dam.

At first Sanchez came over just in case. But when the girl’s mother jumped too far, he jumped in too.

Adan Sanchez said, “Kind of hoping somebody would have done it if my child was drowning as well. So, I don’t know. I just reacted. I just did it. I don’t know why. I just did it.”

Delia Sanchez, Adan’s wife, said, “at first i was like ‘OK,’ he’s going to save her, but then I realized, you know, like ‘what if something happens to him right there?'”

The water wasn’t deep, but it was strong.

“It was just constant pushing, pushing, pushing, trying to fight it. It was crazy, it was tough.”

He grabbed onto the girl, and he thinks he was able to push off the bottom a little, getting them out of the seething water that had trapped her.

Lt. Jacob Pullen with the New Braunfels Police Department said, “you used to see that on a regular basis where people would get kind of caught up in that white water, that undertow, but since those buoys got put in there, it’s a very rare occurrence now.”

But when it does happen, it’s good to have someone like Sanchez nearby.

His wife calls him her hero.