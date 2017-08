PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The intersection of Pace Blvd. and Cervantes St. in Pensacola was closed down for about an hour due to a life-threatening accident involving a motorcycle and SUV.

The intersection may be closed for some time.

News 5’s Hayley Minogue will have more on News 5 at 10 pm.

According to the Pensacola Police twitter page, Pace Blvd, north and south bound has been reopened. Cervantes Street, west of Pace is still closed.