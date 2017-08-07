BREAKING: Deadly Atmore Home Invasion

According to northescambia.com, at around 3:15 a.m. the Atmore Police Department responded to a shooting call at 170 Broad Street.

There they found damage to the front door and two people lying in bed with gunshot wounds.

The homeowner, 56-year old Robert Kennedy was airlifted to the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile where he later died from his injuries. The female victim, 45-year old Joi McClammy of Flomaton, was transported to Atmore Community Hospital. Her condition was not released.