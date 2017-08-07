BREAKING: Deadly Atmore Home Invasion

ATMORE, Ala. — A home invasion turned deadly early Monday morning in Atmore.
According to northescambia.com, at around 3:15 a.m. the Atmore Police Department responded to a shooting call at 170 Broad Street.
There they found damage to the front door and two people lying in bed with gunshot wounds.
The homeowner, 56-year old Robert Kennedy was airlifted to the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile where he later died from his injuries. The female victim, 45-year old Joi McClammy of Flomaton, was transported to Atmore Community Hospital. Her condition was not released.
Investigators were told that a single gunman entered the home and demanded money from the victims, according to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks.
The Atmore Police Department is asking anyone with information on the case is asked to call them at (251) 368-9141.
