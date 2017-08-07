BREAKING: Car Drives Into Piggly Wiggly in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Emergency crews responded to the scene of a car driving into a grocery store in Mobile, Ala.

News Five captured images of the car after it came to a rest in the front of Piggly Wiggly on Dauphin Island Parkway. It appears the car drove the front the window of the store.

Witnesses on the scene say an elderly woman parking her car hit the gas instead of the brake and drove into the store. They say she was not badly injured in the crash.

Crews from Mobile Police and Mobile Fire Rescue responded to the scene Monday afternoon.

News Five is working to gather more information and will post an update when available.