BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – Keesler Air Force Base has closed its gates to incoming and outgoing traffic in response to the report of an armed man on the base.

In Twitter messages, all facilities are instructed to implement controlled entry and to be on the lookout for Bruce Sledge. He is reported to be driving a red four door truck and may be armed.

(1/2) *Real World* All facilities are to implement controlled entry. Be on the look out for Bruce Sledge. Proceed with Caution. — 81st Training Wing (@81trwKeeslerAFB) August 7, 2017

(2/2) *Real World* Individual may be armed. Suspect is driving a red four door truck. If seen, report to 911 or SFS at 377-3040. — 81st Training Wing (@81trwKeeslerAFB) August 7, 2017