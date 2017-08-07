A Bear Broke into an SUV and Crashed It

DURANGO, Colo. (KCNC) — A bear broke into an SUV in the Durango, Colorado early Friday and tore it apart.

Resident Ron Cornelius took photos of the damage of his neighbor’s car after it rolled down the street and crashed into the mailbox on his property.

Cornelius says he usually doesn’t get up at 5:00 am but his wife heard all of the break-in noise and horn honking. She went out on their balcony to check the commotion witnessed the car rolling backwards into their yard. He says it was too dark to see the culprit escape.

The animal took off before La Plata County deputies arrived who say the bear likely dislodged the gears and emergency brake.