4-Year-Old Shot in the Head During Road Rage Incident

Cleveland, OH (WEWS) — A 4-year-old boy was shot in the head during an apparent road rage incident on I-90 East on Sunday.

According to Cleveland Police, it all started after the boy’s mother repeatedly honked her horn at a white Pontiac car that was blocking the road.

After several minutes, the woman was able to move around and drive past the Pontiac.

According to the police report, the Pontiac followed her and at some point drove up alongside her vehicle, firing eight shots.

Police say the 4-year-old was sitting in the rear passenger seat and was shot in the head.

The woman’s 7-year-old daughter was also in the car but wasn’t injured.

The 4-year-old underwent surgery to remove the bullet. His condition is unknown.

Police said the bullet fragments did not penetrate his brain.

They are also still searching for the suspects.