2nd man charged in rape, slaying of upstate NY girl, 11

Associated Press Published:

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) – Authorities have charged a second man in the killing of an 11-year-old girl at a rural upstate New York home last month.

State police say 34-year-old Tobias Rundstrom-Wooding, of Norwich, was charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Jacelyn O’Connor.

Trooper’s say they were called to 36-year-old James Brower’s Norwich home early on July 30 for a report of a girl in cardiac arrest. Police say Jacelyn was dead when they arrived.

Brower was charged with first-degree murder. Police say he smothered the girl while raping her.

Rundstrom-Wooding is due back in court Monday morning. It couldn’t be learned from prosecutors if he has a lawyer.

Both men are being held without bail in Chenango County jail.

Jacelyn lived in Morris in neighboring Otsego County.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s