UPDATE: Missing Pace Man Found Dead

UPDATE:

20-year-old Christopher Anthony Madine has been found dead inside his vehicle. His mother confirmed the news on her Facebook page Saturday night.

Details surrounding his death have not yet been released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PACE, Florida (WKRG) — Public information officer Sargent Aloy confirmed 20-year old Christopher Anthony Madine is missing.

Madine is described as a black male with black hair. He was last seen at his place of residence on the 5000 block of Buckwheat Way on July 31st between 8:00 and 9:00 p.m.

His mother has turned to Facebook in hopes social media will help bring her son home.

She says in her post his Mitsubishi Galant with 4 doors, tinted windows, and 2 Marine Corps stickers on the rear window is missing as well.