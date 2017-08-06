Toddler fatally shot while in car with parents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Police in Alabama say a 2-year-old boy was fatally shot while in a car with his parents and another man.

News outlets report that Birmingham police responded just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday after hearing multiple rapid shots fired in the Avondale neighborhood.

They found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Police were still trying to figure out what happened, but they believe the victims had been in a white sedan that was riddled with bullets.

The boy had been shot in the head, his mother was shot in the arm and a man in the car was shot in the back. The boy later died at a hospital. The boy’s father was also believed to have been in the car but was not injured.

No arrests were immediately announced.

