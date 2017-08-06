Taylor Swift expected to testify in groping case in Denver

Associated Press Published:
Taylor Swift
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 22, 2015, file photo, Taylor Swift performs during the "1989" world tour at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Swift is releasing a live concert special on Dec. 20, from her star-studded "1989 World Tour" exclusively on Apple Music, the pop star announced Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

DENVER (AP) – Pop star Taylor Swift is expected to testify about her claim that a Colorado radio host groped her.

A jury trial in the civil case is set to start Monday and last nearly two weeks. Court documents say it is unlikely that either side will settle.

Swift says David Mueller grabbed her in June 2013 during a visit backstage at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Swift says she and her support team didn’t call police immediately. Instead they called his boss. The radio station interviewed Mueller and fired him two days later.

Mueller denies inappropriately touching Swift on her buttocks and is suing the singer-songwriter for $3 million in damages for losing his job at country radio station KYGO.

Swift is countersuing Mueller, seeking $1 and a ruling that holds him responsible.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s