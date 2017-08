MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Mayoral candidate Sam Jones has another endorsement.

International Longshoremen Association Local 1410 and Local 1984 announced today they are backing Jones.

They say the future mayor will be responsible for making decisions that affect the ILA workers for the Port of Mobile. They believe Sam Jones has demonstrated proven leadership in the past.

The Port of Mobile has most recently been recognized as the fastest growing Port in North and South America.