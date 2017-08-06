Potential Tropical Cyclone nears Yucatan

What was a tropical distrubance in the western Caribbean is now Potential Tropical Cyclone 7. That’s a designation that means it is on the cusp of becoming either a tropical depression or a tropical storm. Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 is moving westward toward the Yucatan Peninsula where it will likely make landfall as a tropical storm late tomorrow.

Technically It is not a depression yet because there is not a full circulation but since the forecast is for it to become one soon, and then become a minimal tropical storm, it’s declared a potential tropical cyclone so that watches and warnings could be issued.

By Tuesday, this system should be entering the southern Gulf, on a westward track. It may intensify then, into a stronger tropical storm.

