Police Pay Man Who Kidnapped British Model

MILAN, Italy (CBS) — Italian police said on Saturday (August 5) they had arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of abducting a British model in Milan and threatening to auction her online unless a ransom of $300,000 was paid.

Police said in a statement the 20-year-old Briton had arrived in Milan on July 10 for an alleged photo shooting arranged through her agent.

But when she reached the studio the next day she was assaulted and drugged, then placed in a car boot and taken to a small village near Turin where she was kept prisoner by Lukasz Pawel Herba, a British resident born in Poland, police said.

Herba freed her on July 17 and accompanied her to the British consulate in Milan.

During her detention, Herba had demanded the model’s agent pay $300,000 to avoid the model being sold online though no ransom appears to have been paid, police said.

British Model Kidnapped View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Document on kidnapping and auctioning of girls police said was found on the computer of Herba House where police say kidnapped British model was held Handcuffs police say were used by kidnappers Police demonstrating how woman was placed in bag Items gathered by police as evidence Interior of shop police say kidnappers pretended was a photographer's studio for photoshoots Exterior of shop police say kidnappers pretended was a photographer's studio for photoshoots Car police say was purchased in Poland and used in kidnapping Car police say was purchased in Poland and used in kidnapping The type of bag police say was used in kidnapping of British model Lukasz Pawel Herba, who police say is a Polish Citizen and a resident of the United Kingdom