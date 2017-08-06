Pedal power: College starts bike rental this semester

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Students at a Mississippi college can rent bicycles to get around campus.

The Picayune Item reports that a rental program starts this semester at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville.

The bikes are available for an hour or two, or for several weeks at a time.

The college received a grant of just over $198,000 from the BlueCross BlueShield of Mississippi Foundation. It used the money to buy 72 maroon and gold custom-painted bikes.

They can be used free for an hour or rented for $15 for half a semester or $25 for the whole semester.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)