Online petition aims to remove uniforms from Mobile county public schools

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – A petition circulating on social media is taking aim at school uniforms in Mobile public schools. Addressed to MCPSS superintendent Martha Peek, as well as the members of the school board and the Executive Director of Student Support Services, the petition has been signed by nearly 3,500 people.

The petition begins by offering different reasons why uniforms create problems for students, saying, “The uniform policy does not allow free self expression for students in many schools, uniforms do not help with bullying and can even lead to an increase in violent attacks.”

The petition also argues uniforms do not help improve grades, attendance, or county wide test results.

If you’d like to read the petition, you can click here.