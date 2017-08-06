Mother Turns to Social Media for Help Finding Son

Photo Courtesy: Kendra Holland-Madine Facebook

PACE, Florida (WKRG) — Public information officer Sargent Aloy confirmed 20-year old Christopher Anthony Madine is missing.

Madine is described as a black male with black hair.  He was last seen at his place of residence on the 5000 block of Buckwheat Way on July 31st between 8:00 and 9:00 p.m.

His mother has turned to Facebook in hopes social media will help bring her son home.

She says in her post his Mitsubishi Galant with 4 doors, tinted windows, and 2 Marine Corps stickers on the rear window is missing as well.

