Mother Turns to Social Media for Help Finding Son

PACE, Florida (WKRG) — Public information officer Sargent Aloy confirmed 20-year old Christopher Anthony Madine is missing.

Madine is described as a black male with black hair. He was last seen at his place of residence on the 5000 block of Buckwheat Way on July 31st between 8:00 and 9:00 p.m.

His mother has turned to Facebook in hopes social media will help bring her son home.

She says in her post his Mitsubishi Galant with 4 doors, tinted windows, and 2 Marine Corps stickers on the rear window is missing as well.