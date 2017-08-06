Injured Elberta Police Chief Delayed Returning to Alabama

WKRG Staff Published:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Elberta Police Chief Stan DeVane will not be coming home Sunday as planned.

A private plane went to Colorado to pick DeVane up, but the plane had a malfunction. Currently, they are waiting for a plane part to arrive.

The Chief is now scheduled to arrive in Gulf Shores either Monday or Tuesday.

DeVane was hospitalized after a horseback riding accident in Idaho. DeVane was thrown from the horse and broke almost half a dozen ribs. After initially leaving the hospital in Idaho, he was re-admitted to the hospital in Colorado for pneumonia and a bacteria infection.

