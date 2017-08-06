Heavy Rain Caused Flooding in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (CBS) — New Orleans area residents are slogging through floodwaters after a day of heavy rainfall.

It was reported nearly eight inches of rain fell in Mid-City on Saturday afternoon and about five inches fell elsewhere in the city. Water was knee-deep in much of New Orleans.

The Sewerage and Water Board told the news site water was at the top of the Peoples Avenue Canal, but there were no breaches.

More than 1,700 customers were reported without power in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish as of 9:20 p.m. Saturday.