General Motors Recalling 700-Thousand Vehicles

WKRG Staff Published:
General Motors
FILE - This May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit. General Motors said it will add $4 billion to its stock buyback program and raise its quarterly dividend 6 percent to 38 cents per share. The dividend increase starts in the first quarter, and the share buybacks will run through 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(CNN) – General Motors is recalling almost 700-thousand vehicles for a steering issue.

2014 Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierra Trucks are potentially affected.

The problem is in the software that controls electric power steering assistance.

It has a glitch that can cause vehicles to spontaneously lose power steering for about one second.

When it is suddenly returned, drivers can lose control of the steering wheel.

The National Highway Traffic Safety administration says this is particularly dangerous when performing low-speed turns.

Owners can bring their vehicles to a dealer for a free software update that fixes the problem.

The NHTSA has a list of all affected vehicles on its website.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s