Displaced Residents React to Fire Ruled Arson

Dozens of residents remain homeless after an early morning fire destroyed at least 25 units at the Crossing at Pinebrooks apartment complex August 5.

22 year old Jarrod Thomas is charged with arson. He admitted to starting the blaze.

One resident whose apartment was destroyed by the fire was angered to learn Thomas set the fire intentionally.

“He deserves every bit of jail time they give him,” says Jared Pine.

Pine says neighbors heard a fight coming from Thomas’ apartment shortly before smoke started filling the halls. “I just don’t believe how could you be over the age of 20 and not be mature enough to know when to call it quits,” says Pine.

Residents say this isn’t the first issue they have had with Thomas. Pine says he along with multiple other residents have issued complaints with the apartment complex against Thomas and his friends.

“If you ask me the apartment complex should have done something about them when they got the first 20 calls. There was no reason to wait this long until something like this happened,” says Pine.

Many of the residents left homeless as a result of the fire remain in area shelters.